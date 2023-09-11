Haryana CM Khattar visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

PTI

Amritsar, September 11

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas, nearly 45 km from here, and met the sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon at his residence.

The two discussed various issues. The chief minister reached around 10 am and spent some time at the sect before leaving, sources said.

Khattar also visited the ‘langar’ (community kitchen) and other important sites, including the library of the Radha Soami sect headquarters.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Khattar said, “Today, after reaching Radha Soami Satsang Beas (Amritsar), met Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon ji and received his blessings.”

The chief minister lauded the social service being done by the sect.

There has always been an incomparable contribution of saints and great men in removing the evils prevalent in the society and the extraordinary work being done by Radha Soami Satsang is highly commendable, he said.

The country’s top political leaders visit the sect headquarters from time to time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Radha Soami Satsang in November last year and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited in March this year.

The sect has a large number of followers across the country.

#Manohar Lal Khattar