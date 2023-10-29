Haryana CM Khattar writes to Union Minister Gadkari, offers free land to relocate Kherki Daula toll

Chandigarh, October 29
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has offered 30 acre land free of cost to the NHAI and requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to get the Kherki Daula toll plaza relocated there to ease traffic congestion it causes in the Gurugram region.
In a communication addressed to the Road Transport and Highways Minister, Khattar stated that the Kherki Daula toll plaza is a major traffic bottleneck on NH 48.
The chief minister said the Haryana government has offered 30 acre land free of cost to the National Highways Authority of India to raise a new toll plaza at Panchgaon village.
“This strategic location will help facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Gurugram urban agglomeration,” he said, according to an official statement on Sunday.
Khattar has assured Gadkari that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is ready to transfer the land to NHAI at their earliest convenience to ensure a swift and efficient completion of the process.
This move is expected to resolve the existing traffic bottleneck and contribute to the overall development of the region, said the statement.
