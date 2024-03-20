Haryana CM kicks off BJP campaign from Ambala, Anil Vij stays away

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 19

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today kicked off poll campaign for the BJP and called upon party workers to take a pledge to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time. He was accorded a rousing welcome by the workers in Ambala and Kurukshetra when he was on his way to attend a party’s event in Karnal.

Make Modi PM for third time I want to thank all our party workers and appeal to you to vote for our Ambala Lok Sabha constituency candidate Banto Kataria. I also appeal to you to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time on the basis of the work done by him in the past 10 years. Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

Addressing the workers in Ambala, Saini said, “The election campaign is starting from today. I want to thank all our party workers and appeal to you to vote for our Ambala Lok Sabha constituency candidate Banto Kataria. I also appeal to you to make Narendra Modi PM for the third time on the basis of work done by him in the past 10 years and the work done by the double-engine government in Haryana. We have to bring PM Modi back to power by winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state.”

Though the BJP leaders and workers of Ambala Cantonment Assembly constituency, who have been closely associated with former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, welcomed the CM in Ambala Cantonment, Vij stayed away from the event. Saini said. “Anil Vij is our senior and popular leader.”

Vij was at his residence — a couple of minutes away from the Ambala-Delhi National Highway — when the CM’s cavalcade crossed Ambala Cantonment. Vij has been upset with the recent changes in the government.

In Kurukshetra, the CM targeted the AAP leaders and said, “Those who used to say they are ‘Kattar imandar’ are indulged in corruption way more than the Congress. We have to keep this in mind how these INDIA bloc leaders abuse and hug each other.”

Saini said, “There is nothing to worry. I want to tell the people of Haryana from the land of Krishna that I will be available for you even at 2 am.”

