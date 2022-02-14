Haryana CM launches dam project in Nuh village

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the Jal Suraksha Sunishchitikaran Bandh Pariyojana in Pathkhori village of Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh district today.

Calling dams the sole way of water conservation, Khattar said that the dam would help in utilisation of spring water of the Aravallis that goes waste.

The project is part of Aspirational District Transformation Programme and the CM sought public participation to make it a success.

With this project, the drinking water and irrigation needs of nine villages of the district will be met. With the construction of this dam, 224 hectare metres of water will be stored. It will become a big reservoir and its direct benefit will be given to the common man.

The Chief Minister said that the water table in this area is very low and the water has become saline. So, Ranney Well Scheme of Rs 263 crore has been started here to overcome water shortage in this area.

Mewat Canal is being constructed with a capacity of 200 cusecs wherein water will be taken from Yamuna river.

Meanwhile, Khattar on Sunday said that his government would set up hospitals with a capacity of 200 beds each in every district of the state to provide better and affordable health care to its residents.

He was speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed 500-bed hospital for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries at Manesar here.

The labour force constitutes a large section of society and plays a significant role in development, especially in construction works. A healthy labour force is a sign of development of industries, Khattar said.