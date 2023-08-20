Haryana CM lays stress on women empowerment

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 19

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today participated in the Hariyali Teej programme and honoured 101 women achievers in various fields on the occasion.

The festival was celebrated at a state-level function at Guru Teg Bahadur/HUDA ground here, in which over 50,000 women from across the state participated, setting a world record, which would be entered in the Limca Book of Records. This is the second such big event after “Panipat Pinkathon” which was organised on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2019, and was recorded in the World Book of Records.

With the aim to empowering women through economic avenues and financial security, Khattar announced the setting up of 50-100 portable cabins at the district headquarters. The cabins would operate as “Sanjha Bazar” exclusively featuring products meticulously crafted by self-help groups (SHGs). The aim is to furnish these groups with a platform to exhibit and sell their creations to a wider audience.

Khattar announced to increase the amount under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojna to Rs 41,000 from Rs 31,000 and for similar schemes. He also announced that the government and private polytechnic colleges with underutilised infrastructure would be upgraded into women degree colleges based on demands and requirements received from such colleges.

Khattar said like Sudama, he had brought a ‘kothli’ (a traditional gift), for his sisters and urged them to accept it as a token of his blessing.

He emphasised the pivotal role of mothers, sisters and daughters in making festivals whole, expressing his commitment to their well-being and peace.

He said the state was earlier known for its poor gender ratio, which was earlier 871 girls against 1000 boys. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) mission from the same ground on December 22, 2015. The state government with the support of society worked to erase the stigma linked with gender-based atrocities and now the gender ratio has risen to 927 girls per 1000 boys.

He applauded the schemes launched by the state government to boost the financial aids to the SHGs. “Their contributions to national pride and community welfare are also evident through their creation of Tricolour for the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and mask production during the pandemic,” said CM Khattar. The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of tree planting to protect nature during the Teej festival.

