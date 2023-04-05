 Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: e-tendering will help root out graft from grassroots : The Tribune India

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: e-tendering will help root out graft from grassroots

The CM waters a sapling during his visit to Tosham in Bhiwani district.



Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 4

Defending the decision to introduce the e-tendering system in carrying out development work, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatar said today that it was necessary to root out graft from the state for its growth.

Narrating his experience on the ongoing three-day visit to 12 villages in Bhiwani district during the Jan Samvad programme in Sandwa village of the Tosham Assembly segment in Bhiwani, the CM said a positive atmosphere was being created among the villagers regarding the e-tendering system.

The CM also made a remark that some people first spend nearly Rs 50 lakh to contest the election of sarpanch and then try to recover it. “We have put a curb on attempts to recover the amount by introducing e-tendering,” he stated. The CM said the way the Maharashtra Government had enacted the MCOCA law to curb criminals, similarly the Haryana Government had passed the law in the Vidhan Sabha session. “With the enactment of this law, stringent action will be taken against the criminals who commit serious crimes,” he said.

He said the properties of criminals involved in the illegal drug business and other heinous crimes were being razed in Haryana like Uttar Pradesh to eradicate crime and illegal drug businesses in the state.

On the demand of residents of Sandwa village regarding the matter of the consolidation of their village, the CM assured them to get approval at the earliest. He further said the work of the consolidation of 100 villages, including Dadri and Bhiwani districts, was underway and would be completed next year.

On a complaint from an elderly person that he had to pay Rs 18,000 at a private hospital in Hisar, he immediately directed DC Naresh Narwal to get the matter thoroughly investigated.

The CM said development works, worth Rs 1.40 crore, would be done in Sandwa village in a year. He emphasised that all residents of the village should get their Parivar Pehchan Patra updated. According to the increase in population, the government would send grants to the villages. The Tosham area’s drinking water supply issue would be resolved at the earliest, he added. During the Jan Samvad programme, the women sarpanches also came across the importance of an elected public representative in a democracy, the CM said.

Rs 5 Lakh for Tosham police station

  • The Chief Minister conducted a surprise inspection at the Tosham police station and announceed Rs 5 lakh for infrastructure at the police station
  • He appreciated Station House Officer Sukhbir Singh for cleanliness arrangement at the police station
  • Khattar also visited Dulheri village in Bhiwani district, which has become a source of inspiration for the Swachhata Abhiyan across the country

