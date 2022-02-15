Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar mourns death of housing society victims

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today offered his deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident at Paradiso Society of Sector 109, Gurugram. The incident was very unfortunate. The government would ensure that such incidents do not happen in future, he added.

He said considering the seriousness of the incident, the government was committed to taking strict action against the guilty and any loss of life due to any reason whatsoever would not be tolerated. The CM said he was monitoring the situation and the Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD), also visited the site.

He said the TCPD should take action against all directors of Chintal India Limited, Chintal Exports Private Limited and Intal India Private Limited, structural engineers, architects and contractors who constructed the residential tower and the resident who did the additional construction work on the sixth floor. —