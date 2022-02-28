Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar opens astronomy lab at Bhiwani school

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, February 27

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated an astronomy lab set up on the premises of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani today.

The CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasises on inculcating scientific temper in children. “Generally, children studying in government schools are confined to the general curriculum. With the setting up of these labs, children belonging to the poorest of the poor families will be able to learn about the mystery of the universe,” he said.Deputy Commissioner RS Dhillon informed the Chief Minister that in the first phase, astronomy labs have been set up at Government Model Sanskriti School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School at the district headquarters and Government Model Sanskriti School in Bawani Khera.

Kalpana Chawla Astronomy Lab will also be set up in Government Model Sanskriti School and astronomy lab in the name of Dr Vikram Sarabhai at Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

The Chief Minister also interacted with students and told them about the knowledge they would get from this astronomy lab.

