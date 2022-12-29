Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar refuses to hike cane SAP, Congress walks out

Chandigarh, December 28

As CM Manohar Lal Khattar refused to raise the state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane, Congress MLAs led by the Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, today staged a walkout from the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, a calling attention motion on missing 7.4 lakh liquor boxes from L-13 godowns of two contractors in Sonepat was disallowed as the matter was sub judice. Then, Hooda pointed out that a number of Opposition proposals for the calling attention motions on the farmers’ issues, including waterlogging, shortage of urea, and sugarcane prices were submitted, but were not admitted. He said not even a single paisa had been raised on SAP of sugarcane.

Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadyan alleged that it was a conspiracy because no farmers’ issue was admitted.

Khattar said a committee would look into the sugarcane prices and submit a report in 15 days. He said sugarcane mills were suffering losses, As the Congress MLAs were dissatisfied, they staged a walkout from the House. — TNS

Abhay Chautala leaves house too

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala also walked out of the House in protest after his calling attention motion on missing liquor boxes from godowns of two L-13 contractors was not allowed saying the matter was sub judice