Haryana CM, minister visit Anantnag martyr’s residence to express condolences

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 17

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today visited the residence of Major Ashish Dhonchak at TDI City here to convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

Major Dhonchak, 36, got martyred during a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on September 13.

Khattar announces Rs 50L for kin, govt job for wife A sum of Rs 50 lakh would be given to the family and a government job to the Major’s wife. Maximum support would be offered to his wife and daughter for their better future. Besides, proposals to name a park, school or road after Major Ashish would also be considered, said the Chief Minister.

The CM said Major Ashish lost his life for the nation. He was a very intelligent and brave officer who got promoted as Major within 11 years of his service. It is a very unfortunate situation for the family as Major Ashish was the youngest of four siblings and the only brother of three sisters, he added.

A sum of Rs 50 lakh would be given to the family and a government job to Major’s wife as per her qualifications. Maximum support would be offered to his wife and daughter for their better future. Besides, proposals to name a park, school or road after Major Ashish would also be considered, said the CM.

CM Khattar consoled Major’s father Lal Singh and assured him that the state government is with the family in this hour of grief.

MLAs Mahipal Dhanda, Pramod Vij, councillor Vijay Jain and other leaders were also present along with the CM.

In the evening, Union Minister for State for Consumer Affairs and Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also visited the residence of Major Ashish and conveyed her condolences. She said Major’s sacrifice would not go in vain. The supreme sacrifice he made for the country will always remain an inspiration for the youth. The country will always remain indebted to him, asserted the Union Minister.

#Anantnag #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panipat