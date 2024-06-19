Haryana CM Nayab Saini accuses Congress of nepotism, predicts more senior leaders’ departure from Congress

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 19

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the party of promoting nepotism, causing several senior leaders to feel suffocated within the organisation. He specifically targeted former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, accusing him of working solely to launch his son.

“Several major leaders have left the party due to former CM Hooda as they feel suffocated. Hooda is focusing on launching his son, much like the entire Congress is working to promote Rahul Gandhi. The Former CM has forced several key leaders to leave the party,” said CM Saini at the residence of rice miller Raj Goel in Sector 13 on Wednesday morning.

He predicts that many senior leaders will leave the Congress, which he claims is dominated by a single family, sacrificing prominent figures. The CM attacked former CM Hooda, questioning why the Congress did not fill vacant job positions during Hooda’s 10 years as the chief minister.

Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary, who belongs to the former CM Bansi Lal family, has done significant work in Haryana, but she was being ignored in the party, leading to her departure, Saini explained.

Taking a dig at INLD leader Abhay Chautala’s statement that the next government in Haryana will be formed with the help of the party, CM Saini reminded that Abhay Chautala was the first to call for the opposition to unite against him (Saini) when he contested the by-election from Karnal Assembly.

“All the leaders came together under one banner. PM Narendra Modi entrusted a poor man’s son with the responsibility of the chief minister. All the opposition tried to defeat me, but it was the blessings of the people of Karnal that ensured my victory. I will be thankful to the people,” said Saini.

CM Saini also congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the gold medal.

