Haryana CM Nayab Saini files nomination for Karnal Assembly bypoll; ex-CM Khattar, others for Lok Sabha polls

Chandigarh, May 6

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday filed nomination for the Karnal Assembly bypoll while his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and JJP's Naina Chautala filed their papers for respective Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

On the last day of filing of nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Congress' Jai Prakash also filed his papers from Hisar seat.

Saini filed nomination papers for the Karnal Assembly bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of his predecessor Khattar, who also filed his papers for the Karnal parliamentary seat.

The last date for filing of nominations for Karnal Assembly seat was also May 6. Before filing their nominations, Saini and Khattar held a joint road show in Karnal.

The bypolls for the Karnal Assembly segment are also being held with the Lok Sabha polls for 10 seats in Haryana in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Gurjar, who is seeking re-election from Faridabad, filed his nomination from the seat.

Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Naina Chautala and Congress' Jai Prakash filed their nominations from the Hisar seat.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan accompanied Jai Prakash, a former MP, when he went to file his nomination papers from Hisar.

Naina was accompanied by her husband and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and her two sons -- former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala.

Saini, the MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra constituency, was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12, replacing Khattar.

On March 13, Khattar resigned as an MLA from the Karnal Assembly seat and on the same day was named as the BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and for the Karnal assembly seat bypoll began on April 29.

The deadline for filing nominations ended on May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

