Haryana CM Nayab Saini reaches out to Kuldeep Bishnoi, seeks support for BJP’s Hisar candidate Ranjit Chautala

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, April 25

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Saini on Thursday called on party leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi and his son Bhavya Bishnoi at their residence in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister reportedly arrived at the residence of Kuldeep Bishnoi and held discussion to seek his support for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Saini had come to Gurugram for a meeting on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Saini went to Bishnoi’s residence. There are reports that Bishnoi, who has strong hold in some pockets of the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, especially in Adampur Assembly constituency represented by his son Bhavya, was staying away from the election campaign as party did not give ticket to son Bhavya ignoring the legacy of his grandfather and former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

After the meeting, Saini said there’s a big discussion on the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Later, Kuldeep Bishnoi said, “There’s no resentment; the Chief Minister didn’t come to persuade me. We will campaign for party candidates in Hisar Lok Sabha seat and other constituencies”. He said people don’t take Congress seriously as the party has no future.

“Haryana’s honorable Chief Minister Nayab Saini and organization secretary Surendra Poonia arrived at the Delhi residence today. They engaged in extensive and positive discussions on various topics, including the Lok Sabha elections”, Kuldeep shared a post on his account X.

The Chief Minister said he had come to Kuldeep’s house for breakfast. He said the Congress will lose all 10 seats in Haryana and that is why its leaders are shying away from contesting election.

There are reports that the Chief Minister also invited Kuldeep for Hisar rally on April 29.

Reports suggest that Kuldeep was seeking Lok Sabha ticket for his son Bhavya from Hisar. But former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar insisted for Ranjit Chautala, who as an independent MLA from Rania in Sirsa extended support to the BJP Government which had got 40 seats in the 90-member House.

Ranjit had joined the BJP few hours before he was declared the party candidate from Hisar. Ranjit, along with former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, joined the saffron party on March 24. Jindal was named a candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

Ranjit had tendered his resignation to the Haryana Assembly Speaker on March 24 and later aligned himself with the BJP. However, the authenticity of his resignation remains unverified as the Speaker summoned him for a discussion on April 23. But Ranjit did not attend the meeting with the Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, citing “personal reasons”, and sought a rescheduled date for the discussion.

