Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addresses Vijay Sankalp rally in Chhachhrauli

Yamunanagar, April 3
Taking a jibe at the working style of Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Congress used to take votes from the people by making false promises and then enjoyed the pleasures of power. He added that now the people had understood the party’s intention and would not fall prey to such misleading promises.
Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally held by Haryana Agriculture Minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal Gurjar in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district on Wednesday, CM Saini said the double-engine government had made the lives of the people easier.
He campaigned for BJP’s candidate from Ambala Lok Sabha seat, Banto Kataria, through the rally. He said that the double-engine government in the Centre and in Haryana was responsible for the overall development.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja
Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...