Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addresses Vijay Sankalp rally in Chhachhrauli

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 3

Taking a jibe at the working style of Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Congress used to take votes from the people by making false promises and then enjoyed the pleasures of power. He added that now the people had understood the party’s intention and would not fall prey to such misleading promises.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally held by Haryana Agriculture Minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal Gurjar in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district on Wednesday, CM Saini said the double-engine government had made the lives of the people easier.

He campaigned for BJP’s candidate from Ambala Lok Sabha seat, Banto Kataria, through the rally. He said that the double-engine government in the Centre and in Haryana was responsible for the overall development.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Nayab Singh Saini #Yamunanagar