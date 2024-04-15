Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini praises Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision of inclusive society

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 14

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday praised Dr BR Ambedkar and highlighted his contribution in shaping the Indian Constitution.

Both BJP leaders were attending the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally organised at an old vegetable market in the city on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. They stressed on Ambedkar’s vision of inclusive society and said the BJP is following the principles and teaching of Ambedkar for the welfare of all sections of society.

Saini criticised the Congress for ignoring Ambedkar and alleged, “The BJP is working for the welfare of people by following the path shown by Ambedkar, main architect of the Constitution of India, while the Congress has always insulted him. Dr Ambedkar was awarded Bharat Ratna during non-Congress government.”

Referring to Dr Ambedkar as an ideology, Khattar said that he worked for the independence of the country.

Khattar sought apology with folded hands for any inconvenience he had caused to people of Karnal in the past nine-and-a-half years. He took a dig at the delay in declaration of candidates by the Congress and said it did not have nominees to contest elections.

He called upon people of Karnal to ensure his and Nayab Saini’s victory from Karnal Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly seats, respectively. He claimed that this time, they would cross the 400 mark set by PM Modi.

Vijay Pal, son of former Deputy Speaker Chaudhary Vedpal, joined the BJP today after quitting the NCP. He was welcomed by CM Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. They assured him and his supporters full respect in the party. Vijay Pal also assured the CM and former CM of working for the party with dedication.

Khattar also welcomed Kamlesh Saini, Chairperson, Municipal Council, Narnaul, who recently resigned from the JJP, into the BJP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nayab Singh Saini