Haryana CM okays 2 new police stations in Sonepat

Chandigarh, November 29
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has granted administrative sanction for the establishment of two new police stations at Barota and Farmana villages in Sonepat district.
An official spokesperson said the Home Department took the decision considering various geographical and demographic factors, including the area and population. The police station to be established at Barota would serve around 58,100 persons, while the one at Farmana would serve around 77,951 persons.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Republic...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next