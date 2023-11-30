Haryana CM okays 2 new police stations in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has granted administrative sanction for the establishment of two new police stations at Barota and Farmana villages in Sonepat district.

An official spokesperson said the Home Department took the decision considering various geographical and demographic factors, including the area and population. The police station to be established at Barota would serve around 58,100 persons, while the one at Farmana would serve around 77,951 persons.

