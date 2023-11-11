Haryana CM opens underpass at Gurugram’s Vatika Chowk

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 10

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated the underpass at Vatika Chowk. It will ease traffic between the Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension Road, reducing congestion at the Vatika Chowk red traffic light on the Gurugram-Badshahpur road.

The underpass spanning 0.822 km has been built at a cost of Rs 109.14 crore by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) through the National Highways Authority of India.

“Gurugram is an iconic city and its development is our priority. This Vatika Chowk underpass, constructed before the stipulated time and within the budget, will provide new impetus to the development of Gurugram. Before 2014, there was no underpass in Gurugram district but in the past nine years, a total of 16 underpasses have been constructed in Gurugram. Similarly, before 2014, there were eight flyovers in Gurugram. Now, their number has increased to 24. We are making the city smart in the true sense with time and fuel-efficient mobility,” said Khattar.

Promising mega road infrastructure expansion in the district, Khattar said various projects are being implemented on the ground to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the state. He said there are 58 projects spanning 245 km in Gurugram for which a budget of Rs 1,747 crore has been earmarked.

Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh said that due to the infrastructure created by the Centre and Haryana Government in Gurugram in the past nine years, the life of the people is getting better every day.

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar