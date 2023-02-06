Haryana CM promises funds for gaushalas

Tribune News Service

Kurana (Panipat), February 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the government would give enough grants for gaushalas in this year’s Budget to make these self-dependent.

Khattar was addressing the gathering at the annual function of Shree Satguru Brahmanand Gaushala in Kurana, a border village of the district, on Sunday. Ashok Kumar, Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, and Naresh Garg, president of the gaushala welcomed the Chief Minister.

Khattar said as many as 4.49 lakh cows were in 638 gaushalas in the state and 21,000 cows and their progeny were in 28 gaushalas in Panipat.

As many as 500 gaushalas have been registered on the portal of “Gau Sewa Aayog”.

“The government allocates a budget to the registered gaushalas every year, but we know that it is very less, that’s why we have been thinking of giving enough grants to the gaushalas in this year’s Budget,” the CM said. The gaushalas coulddemand grant through the portal, he said.

The Prime Minister hadlaunched the Gokul Mission and a centre had been set up in Hisar district, where the work was on to improve the breed of indigenous cows, the CM said.

The CM further said four cattle breeding and research centres had been set up in Kyodak village in Kaithal, Lakdiya village in Jhajjar, Uchani village in Karnal and in Mahendergarh at a cost of Rs 37 crore for improving the breed of the indigenous cows.

Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia raised the demands for Kurana village and other villages in the area. Bhatia also raised the issue of stray-cattle coming from the adjoining Uttar Pradesh and damaging farmers’ crops .

Following the demands, the Chief Minister announced that four roads be constructed in Kurana village and also the sewage lines under the Mahagram scheme. He also announced that Rs 21 lakh be given to the gaushala in Kurana village.

Rohtak MP Dr Arvind Sharma, MLAs Mahipal Dhanda, Harwinder Kalyan, Pramod Vij, BJP’s district president Dr Archna Gupta, Mayor Avneet Kaur and others were present during the programme.