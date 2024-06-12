Haryana CM: Public issues will be resolved on priority

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

As state polls are round the corner, the Haryana Government is now prioritising to resolve public issues related to government departments. For this, ‘Samadhan Prakoshth’ in the Chief Secretary’s Office has been established to resolve public grievances. This ‘Prakoshth’ will organise ‘Samadhan Shivir’ in each district and sub-divisional headquarters every working day from 9 am to 11 am to resolve public grievances.

Senior officers from the district administration and the police will be present in these camps, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while listening to public issues at the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. He said the government was taking prompt action to resolve issues and would strive to address any problems related to government departments.

The Chief Minister said issues would be resolved within a specified period by organising ‘Samadhan Shivir’ at each district and sub-divisional level. He said the ‘Samadhan Prakoshth’ will oversee the operation of camps throughout the state.

He added that the district administration will submit a daily report to the ‘Samadhan Prakoshth’ in the office of Chief Secretary concerning number of complaints received, disposed of, the number of pending complaints and reasons for such pendency. This report will then be forwarded to the Chief Minister. He said the Chief Secretary will hold meeting of the ‘Prakoshth’ with the Administrative Secretaries to resolve the policy issues being faced by the general public in the implementation of various public welfare schemes of the Government and issue necessary directions through the District Administration to remove the bottleneck in the implementation of the scheme.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.