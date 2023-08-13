Haryana CM: State to launch ‘Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana’ soon

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 12

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today said that the Haryana Government would soon launch “Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana”.

He said under this scheme, one lakh families would be benefited in the state. “Under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana, a survey shall be conducted to provide plots or flats to the poor and needy families of the state who do not have their own houses,” the CM said.

He said apart from this, those families who were yet to receive the third instalment of Rs 50,000 under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) would get it disbursed by August 31 and this would benefit about 15,000 families.

Khattar was interacting virtually with the beneficiaries of PMAY during “Vishesh Charcha” programme from Radaur town of Yamunanagar district.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta also attended the programme virtually.

He said PMAY was a major initiative to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the underprivileged.

He said under this scheme, an amount of Rs 898 crore had been allocated for the construction of houses in urban and rural areas of the state.

He further said schemes were being formulated to provide basic amenities such as toilets, tap water and electricity connections to the houses constructed under the PMAY.

“A target has been set to construct 67,649 houses under PMAY-Urban, of which 14,939 houses have been constructed and 15,356 houses are under construction,” said Khattar. There was a provision of providing financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh in three instalments for urban areas. Approval had been granted for the construction of 29,440 houses under the PMAY-Rural, of which 26,318 houses had been constructed.

Under the scheme, Rs 1.38 lakh was directly transferred to the account of beneficiaries in rural areas in three instalments. The department of housing for all had been created to bring all housing schemes under one roof.

Aim to uplift underprivileged

One lakh families shall be benefited

Survey to be held to provide plots/flats to poor & needy

Families yet to receive 3rd instalment of Rs 50,000 under PM housing scheme (urban) to get it disbursed by Aug 31

Schemes on to provide toilets, tap water, power connections

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Yamunanagar