Haryana CM stresses importance of energy sector PSUs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the regional conclave of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), underlined the importance of energy sector PSUs in state finances.

In his opening remarks, chairman of HERC RK Pachnanda, highlighted the role of HERC in promoting and protecting consumers’ interests through the enactment of various consumer-centric regulations.

The chairman of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC), DK Sharma, highlighted the role of his commission in protecting consumers’ interests through remote monitoring of the timelines of services and providing compensation automatically for at least six identified consumer services.

BN Sharma, chairman of Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC), spoke about consumer-focused regulations, including consumer grievances redressal forum.

Alok Tandon, chairman of Goa and UT commissions, said challenge is three-fold — consumer rights, consumer awareness and consumer protection. Arvind Kumar, chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPSERC), identified problems faced by regulators in Uttar Pradesh, including the prevalence of cross-subsidy which has pushed up the cost of power.

Member of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) Paramjeet Singh discussed the issue of statutory powers conferred upon the commission and their curtailment.

Shatrujeet Kapoor, Haryana DGP, who has been the CMD of Haryana discoms, highlighted various efforts being made to pull discoms out of the red and make them profitable.

