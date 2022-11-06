Haryana CM: Students who don’t get job won’t pay bond fee

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 5

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal here today stated that the MBBS students who do not get a job after completing their degree would not have to pay the bond fee.

He clarified that the MBBS students would be required to pay the bond fee only after they get a job equivalent to or better than government service

If a student is unable to get a job after completing the MBBS degree, his/her bond fee/loan will be paid by the government,” he maintained.

Khattar was addressing the second convocation of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) at Rohtak on Saturday. Haryana Governor-cum-UHS Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya presided over the convocation ceremony. “Haryana’s budget for health and medical education is about Rs 11,000 crore and the bond policy is meant to support the state and not to burden the students or their parents,” said the Chief Minister. However, the MBBS students of Rohtak PGIMS protesting against the Haryana Government’s bond policy, who were detained by the police before Khattar’s arrival on the institute campus and released after his departure, re-started their protest demonstration on the institute campus after being released late this evening.

“The protest will continue till the bond policy is completely scrapped, but the manner in which we hold the protest will be decided after we discuss the latest developments,” said a protesting student. While addressing the gathering at the convocation, Khattar announced that renal transplant would begin at Rohtak PGIMS soon, and a joint study programme of medical engineering and bio engineering would also be launched soon. Khattar, however, refused to talk to the media after the convocation. Students of MBBS across Haryana have been protesting against the bond policy of the state government. Later, the Chief Minister also launched a natural farming project and a value-based certificate course in natural farming on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak. He also planted a sapling as part of the Tree Outside Forests in India (TOFI) programme.