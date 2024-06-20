Haryana CM thanks Karnal residents, meets party workers, businessmen

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 19

Days after being elected as MLA from the Karnal Assembly segment, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated a series of public outreach programmes to engage with the residents of his constituency.

During his visits on Tuesday and Wednesday, Saini met party workers, residents and various community members and listened to their concerns. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the elections, Saini thanked the residents of his constituency and assured them that he would be available round the clock for them.

After attending the PM-Nidhi programme at ICAR-NDRI on Tuesday evening, the CM had a packed schedule of meetings to ensure that the voices of people of different communities were heard.

The CM went to the residence of businessman Narinder Bamba, where he interacted with a number of businessmen and traders.

They handed over a memorandum to the CM to press their demands, including development of a pharma hub in Karnal, following which the CM assured them that their concerns would be resolved promptly.

Later, he and party leaders drank sugarcane juice from a vendor near Ghogripur railway flyover and interacted with the general public. He also met the residents of the city during a programme organised at Hakikatnagar and listened to their grievances. After holding a meeting there, he along with party leaders met party worker Uttam Singh at Sector 13, where a large number of people welcomed him.

He also gave a patient hearing to the residents of the district at the PWD Rest House. On Wednesday, he addressed a public gathering at the residence of rice miller Raj Goel at Sector 13, where a large number of businessmen came to welcome the CM. The CM said,“Your support has been instrumental in our success and I am here to ensure that your concerns are addressed,” said Saini.

He mentioned that due to their blessings, former CM Manohar Lal had become the Union Minister. “When my name was announced for the Karnal Assembly by-election, the entire opposition became united to defeat me, but the people of Karnal supported me and we won,” said Saini.

