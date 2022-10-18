Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks Modi for giving 12th instalment under farmers' scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the 12th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana).

The CM watched the live telecast of the programme at his residence. After the programme, he said by releasing the 12th instalment of PM-Kisan Yojana during the ongoing festivity, the Prime Minister had given a gift to crores of farmers in the country.

“About 20 lakh farmers of Haryana have benefited from this scheme. Doubling the income of farmers is the utmost priority of the state government. The Union and state governments are continuously working in the interest of farmers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers of Haryana have received an amount of Rs 3,754.67 crore in the last 11 instalments,” said Khattar.

The CM said the Prime Minister had launched the Samman Nidhi Yojana in 2018 to increase the income of farmers. Under this, an annual assistance amount of Rs 6,000 was transferred directly into the bank accounts of the farmers on a quarterly basis. Farmers are getting direct benefits from this scheme. With this amount, farmers can buy seeds and fertilisers , added Khattar.

