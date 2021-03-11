Haryana CM to lay stone of research centre in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of the regional research centre at Kharkhari, Bhiwani and will participate in a seminar on horticulture crops on Sunday.

The research centre will focus on various horticulture-related topics such as developing hybrid varieties.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Haryana animal science centre at Bahl. The centre will be a part of the Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. It will be equipped with facilities to handle surgical and gynecological issues.

#bhiwani #manohar lal khattar