Haryana CM: World-class memorial to Partition survivors planned

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 14

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the line of Partition was drawn on the hearts and emotions of people of the region and its pain could never be forgotten.

Addressing the state-level Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (“Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas”) in Kurukshetra, the CM said, “The Partition was done on the basis of religion. Due to hatred and violence, lakhs of people were killed. People killed their own daughters and other women of their families to save their dignity. The memories of that massacre still haunt us. Our ancestors chose to be beheaded rather than being converted.”

Shaheedi Smarak to come up on 25 acres A world-class memorial will be built by the Panchnad Smarak Trust as a tribute to all those who lost their lives and left their homes during Partition. The Shaheedi Smarak will be spread on 25 acres. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

“During Partition when families came to India, they had no food, shelter and clothes, but they did not beg and worked hard to become independent. The people who came to India were displaced and not refugees. The farmers got land, but after waiting for several years, there were people who didn’t have land, but used to do farming on the land of other people. They were offered barren lands and with their hard work, they made

these barren lands fertile. But unfortunately, they still have no rights on such

lands. The Haryana Government is considering to give some rights to the people who have turned the barren land fertile.”

He called upon for the construction work of the Shaheedi Smarak on a 25-acre land, saying a world-class memorial would be built by the Panchnad Smarak Trust as a tribute to all those who lost their lives and left their homes during Partition. There will be some government representatives as well in the trust. Every section of the society should ensure their contribution for the construction work of the Smarak.”

The CM also inaugurated an exhibition organised to showcase the struggle of people during the Partition. He also honoured the people who had experienced the partition tragedy. Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, MLA Subhash Sudha and several other leaders were present on this occasion.

“We have heard the stories from our grandparents. These stories played an important role in shaping our lives, and now it is our responsibility to narrate these stories to the coming generations so as to ensure that they have information about the struggle and sacrifice of their ancestors”, CM Khattar added.