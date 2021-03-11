Haryana CM’s residence in Chandigarh to be named after Sant Kabir Das: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 11

The residence of Haryana Chief Minister at Chandigarh will be known as Sant Kabir Kutir. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced this while addressing a gathering during state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayant Samaroh held at New Grain Market here on Sunday.

He also announced to make a provision of cadre-wise reservation during promotion to the government employees on the pattern of Center besides providing library facility at educational institutes and dharamshalas in the state.

“Even if a single room is available in all the educational institutes, dharamshalas belonging not only to the Scheduled Castes but also to the backward classes, the education department will make arrangements for the library. Besides, 75 per cent subsidy will be given for setting up 5 KW solar plants in dharamshalas of all communities,” said the CM.

He maintained that talks would be held with the Centre for the arrangement of reservation in NITs and IITs. Any project worth up to Rs 51 lakh would be made by the government on five and a half acres of land of the society if an educational institution demands it. Along with this, railway fare will be given to everyone who wants to travel to Varanasi, the birthplace of Sant Kabir. At the same time, any one institution in the state will be named after Sant Kabir.