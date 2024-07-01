Haryana co-convener of BJP MSME cell appointed

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 30

Sumeet Gupta has been appointed the state co-convener of the BJP micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) cell.

The appointment was made by the state convener of BJP MSME cell Baba Amit Bindal after consultation with BJP state president and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Gupta has previously held the responsibility of district co-convener of the BJP industrial cell. He was also the district media incharge and district vice-president. While talking to the media,Gupta said he would fulfil the responsibility with loyalty and honesty.

He thanked Nayab Singh Saini, Baba Amit Bindal, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Arora, Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, district president of BJP Rajesh Sapra and BJP top leadership for assigning him the responsibility.

Gupta said the state executive of the BJP MSME cell had also been announced which included the names of Hemant Kumar Gupta and Lalit Gupta from Yamunanagar district.

He said the executive would be expanded further and there was a possibility of more names coming in from the district. He said his effort would be to establish coordination between the traders and the government through the MSME cell so that all problems could be resolved.

