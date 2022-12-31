Haryana coach files rape bid complaint against minister

Chandigarh, December 30

A junior athletics coach of Haryana has submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh Police of alleged rape attempt by state Sports Minister Sandeep Singh.

The complaint comes a day after the coach had, during a press conference at the Indian National Lok Dal’s office here, accused the minister of sexual misconduct. An Olympian and former captain of the Indian national hockey team, Singh has rubbished the charges as “baseless” and “politically motivated”. The woman had participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics and was recruited as a junior coach in the Haryana Sports Department under the government’s outstanding sportsperson scheme in September this year. In her complaint, the coach alleged that Sandeep Singh would send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat. “On July 1, he made a Snapchat call and asked me to visit his official residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh, for verification of documents. Around 6.50 pm, he called me to his office and molested me. My T-shirt was torn. I managed to push him aside and ran out of the room as the door was unlocked,” she alleged.

The coach alleged that she approached the Haryana Police, but was told that the matter fell within the Chandigarh Police’s jurisdiction, and that they “couldn’t do anything against the minister”. She alleged that the minister continued to harass her by sending messages on Instagram. In September, the woman secured a job in the Haryana Sports Department in Panchkula. After “threats of ending her career”, she alleged the minister got her transferred to Jhajjar. “I have submitted my complaint to the Chandigarh SSP (Manisha Choudhary), who said a team will be formed to investigate my case,” she said while talking to the media.

Chandigarh Police spokesperson and DSP Ram Gopal said, “We have received the complaint and sent it to Sector 26 police station SHO.”

Sandeep Singh too had held a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. He said 12 coaches had joined and all had been posted in their home districts. The woman wanted a posting in Panchkula and was told to submit an application, which she didn’t, the minister said, adding that he was open to a probe. State Commission for Women chief Renu Bhatia said the “allegations appeared unbelievable”. “She could have gone to police. I have contacted Sandeep and he is open to an inquiry...can’t proceed until the coach approaches us,” said Bhatia. — TNS

Woman Dy Director to minister’s ‘aid’

Haryana Deputy Director (Sports) Kavita Devi spoke to the media in Panchkula and alleged that the coach had misbehaved with her once and she had a clip of the incident. “Neither the coach nor the minister should suffer. A probe must be conducted,” said Kavita, who appeared to be backing Sandeep Singh. She was seen struggling for an answer when asked on whose directions she had called the press conference.