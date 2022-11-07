Haryana Congress claims moral victory in Adampur: Party's state spokesperson Subhash Chaudhary

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, November 7

Haryana Congress spokesperson Subhash Chaudhary on Monday said the Congress has registered a moral victory in the by-election in Adampur constituency, which has been won by the BJP nominee.

"The Congress ended up as respectable runners up on the podium in spite of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance and other political opponents colluding against it," Chaudhary said.

"The entire Congress machinery led by star campaigner and former chief minister BS Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda campaigned unitedly, which unnerved the opponents," Chaudhary added.

Without naming any political party, he alleged that some political outfits had entered the electoral fray only to cut the Congress votes and help the BJP.

He said the people of Haryana have now seen through the farce of the BJP and other non-Congress parties who pretend to be the voice of the opposition.

Chaudhary, former national president of National Students Union India (NSUI), said the Congress nominee getting 52,000 votes is an achievement in the face of the entire machinery of the state government roped in by the BJP for its success.

"The Adampur result demonstrates that the Congress is acceptable in all regions of Haryana, and the only credible alternative to the BJP regime," Chaudhary said.

It is clear from the results in Adamapur that the people at large in Haryana want an alternative government led by the Congress, Chaudhary added.

#BJP #Congress