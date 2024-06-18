 Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhary, daughter Shruti to join BJP on Wednesday : The Tribune India

Files photos of Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhary



PTI

Chandigarh, June 18

In a jolt to the Congress in Haryana where Assembly polls are due in October, party’s senior leader Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhary will join the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, Kiran Choudhary, who is also a sitting MLA, told PTI she is quitting the Congress and joining the BJP on Wednesday.

Her daughter Shruti Choudhary, a former MP, is a working president of the Haryana Congress.

Kiran Choudhary, daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, is considered as bete noire of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and is learnt to be upset with the denial of ticket to Shruti from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress had given the ticket from the seat to sitting MLA and Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh, who lost to BJP’s sitting MP Dharambir Singh.

“Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday,” Kiran Choudhary said.

Taking a veiled dig at Hooda, Choudhary said, “They have pushed me into a corner. There is a limit to humiliation one can suffer.” She said both she and Shruti will resign from the primary membership of the Congress to join the BJP.

Shruti will quit as working president of Haryana Congress, she said.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and the BJP won five seats each.

