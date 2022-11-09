Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhary’s social media accounts hacked

Our Correspondent

Facebook page and Instagram account of Haryana’s senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary have been hacked. The hacker through Messenger chat demanded USD 1000 after threatening to post obscene photos on the page. An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station, West, in this regard.

According to the police, Kiran Choudhary, who lives in Sector 17 Gurugram, filed a complaint on Tuesday about hacking of her Facebook page in which she has around 3 lakh followers.

मेरे फेसबुक व इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पूरी तरह हैक हो चुके है। मैंने साइबर सेल और फेसबुक में कार्यवाही हेतु शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी है । इस बीच यदि मेरे अकाउंट से कोई मैसेज या पोस्ट आता है तो उसे मेरी ओर से ना माना जाए। अकाउंट सुरक्षित होने की सूचना मैं पोस्ट के माध्यम से आपको दूंगी । — Kiran Choudhry (@officekiran) November 8, 2022

In her complaint, Choudhary stated that the accused hacker started chatting through the messenger and first demanded USD 500 and later USD 1000. The accused also threatened to misuse the page and also posted objectionable content on it. Finally, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Congress leader Choudhary has also warned her supporters through a tweet. She said that her Facebook page and Instagram account have been completely hacked.

“I have lodged a complaint with cyber cell and Facebook. If any message or post comes from my account then it should not be considered from my side. I will inform you through post that the account is secure,” she said in her tweet.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified hacker under Section 384 (extortion) of the IPC and sections 66A, 66C, 66D of Information Technology Act at Cyber Crime Police Station, West, on Tuesday. The Facebook page was restored at around 9 pm while further probe is underway, said police.

“The Facebook page of complainant has been restored. Further probe is underway,” said Inspector Jasveer, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station, West.

