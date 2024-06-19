'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 19

Kiran Choudhary, Haryana Congress veteran, five-term MLA and daughter-in-law of state's late stalwart Chaudhry Bansi Lal, on Wednesday joined the BJP severing her 20-year-old ties with the grand old party and pledging to “work tirelessly to ensure the ruling BJP returns to power in the state for a third time in a row.”

The joining at BJP headquarters came parallel to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday celebrations at AICC headquarters in the capital.

Kiran, 69, and her daughter and ex-MP Shruti Choudhary took the formal BJP membership at the party office here in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and BJP Haryana co-in charge Surinder Singh Nagar.

“Now I have also been coloured saffron...but let me remind you that the colour of Chaudhry Bansi Lal was also saffron. Now drop the Congress flag which has a palm embossed on it, hold the BJP flag and go to each village. Work day and night. We must ensure the BJP flag flies high for a third time in Haryana,” Kiran said, announcing that she had joined the BJP inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “whose historic decisions had raised India's global profile.”

She also said PM Modi had returned to power at the Centre for the third time due to his pro people works.

Refraining from attacking the Congress or any party leader in her joining speech, Kiran showered generous praises on Khattar addressing him as her older brother and said, “Khattar ji is my biggest inspiration. Earlier I could not say but now I can say unhesitatingly. ML Khattar worked to end corruption in Haryana and improve the lives of your youth. He ended the parchi kharchi system...Even when I was in the opposition we both would exchange barbs but I was always impressed with Khattar ji's tolerance and resilience, his command over all works.”

Khattar, speaking first, remembered times when he himself and PM Modi worked with Bansi Lal.

“In the BJP there is no question of old and new. Whoever joins this ocean becomes its integral part and is given due respect,” Khattar said in hints that Kiran may be sent to the Rajya Sabha soon while her daughter may contest the forthcoming state elections.

Bansi Lal's Haryana Vikas Party had merged with the Congress 20 years ago.

Kiran Choudhary described Wednesday as another milestone when she herself, all her supporters and Bansi Lal's legacy was merging with the BJP.

The Choudharys’ joined BJP in the presence of a sea of supporters which the BJP headquarter security had a very hard time managing.

The immediate trigger for Kiran jumping ship was the denial of Lok Sabha nomination to her daughter Shruti, an ex-MP from Bhiwani Mahendragarh.

