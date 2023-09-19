 Haryana: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Haryana: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Was named as an accused in a separate FIR lodged on August 1 after the communal clashes in Nuh

Haryana: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Congress MLA Mamman Khan being produced before a court in connection with the Nuh violence, in Nuh district, on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

Nuh (Haryana), September 19

A court here on Tuesday sent Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district, to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Sunday, the court had extended his police remand by two more days in connection with the FIR registered at the Nagina police station.

The MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, who was named as an accused in a separate FIR lodged on August 1 after the communal clashes in Nuh, was arrested late on Thursday night from Rajasthan.

The charges in that FIR include promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds.

Police had, on Friday, secured a two-day remand of Khan after he was produced before a court here which later extended his police remand in another FIR registered at Nagina police station in connection with Nuh violence.

Earlier, police in Nuh had said the violence had occurred at mainly three to four places in the district.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya said during the investigation into the incidents of violence that took place around the Barkali Chowk in Nagina, some accused were interrogated and "the MLA's name came to the fore".

On the charges against the Congress legislator, he had said, "In the acts of vandalism and arson that took place at Nagina's Barkali Chowk, he is accused of provoking people and inciting violence." Several people were injured in the Barkali Chowk violence, while government vehicles, including those belonging to the police, were damaged and an oil mill was set on fire, the SP had said.

A procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed in the violence and the ensuing riots.

Multiple FIRs were lodged after the violence, including one at a police station in Nuh on August 1. Khan was issued a notice under CrPC section 160 (requiring his presence before police) in connection with the August 1 FIR.  

#Congress #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

2
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

4
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

7
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala Yousafzai 'tikka masala'

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway to remain closed for 2 nights as repair work underway at Chakki Mor

9
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

10
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...

Five die after bus falls into feeder canal on Muktsar-Kotkapura highway

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

Sources say the bus driver reportedly lost control over the ...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive