Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan’s police remand extended by 2 more days

Police have named him as accused in three more FIRs

Congress MLA Mamman Khan. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 17

A local court today extended police remand of Congress MLA Mamman Khan for two more days as police have named him as accused in three more FIRs. The police told court that Khan is an accused in FIR number 150, 148 and 137 and needs to be interrogated for same.

The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator has been arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence case.

After his arrest, the police claimed that Khan was one of key conspirators of communal attack on Yatra in Nagina area. They have taken his phone and laptop in custody and reviewing his social media accountsfor any evidence related to his alleged meeting with co-accused arrested in the cases.

However, Khan's lawyers and supporterssaid that he was being falsely involved in the cases.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

