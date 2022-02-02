Haryana cop dismissed on corruption charge

Hisar, February 1
Hisar Range IGP Rakesh Kumar Arya has dismissed Inspector Paramjit, who was posted at Hans, from the police service recently on the charges of corruption.
A police spokesperson on Tuesday said the inspector was accused of illegal custody and taking bribe, when he was the Ding town police station incharge in Sirsa district. A departmental inquiry was first conducted in Sirsa and the cop was transferred to Fatehabad. Later, he was acquitted of the charges in an inquiry in Fatehabad.
The Hisar IG, however, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Punjab Police Rules (PPR), reviewed the inquiry and sought his reply by issuing a notice to the accused. When the reply was not found satisfactory, the IGP ordered his dismissal.
