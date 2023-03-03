 Haryana cops didn't provide protection to victims: Gehlot : The Tribune India

BHIWANI killings

Haryana cops didn't provide protection to victims: Gehlot

Tells Chief Minister Khattar to take matter ‘seriously’

Haryana cops didn't provide protection to victims: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during his visit to Ghatmika in Bharatpur on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 2

Turning the tables on Haryana in Nasir and Junaid murders, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar “to take the incident seriously”.

Gehlot also announced relief of Rs 5L each to the families of Nasir & Junaid

Gehlot was visiting the families of the victims in Bharatpur today and said that had the Haryana Police protected the duo or taken them in custody, they would have been alive today. “The incident was heart-wrenching and we cannot even explain the pain of their families and entire Rajasthan in words. They were abducted and beaten, taken to a Haryana police station and not provided protection there. Had they been taken in custody, they would have been saved,” said Gehlot.

He added that he spoke to Khattar about the incident, who had assured strict punishment to the accused. “It is sad that even after so many days, the accused are still on the run. On this occasion, I want to appeal to the Haryana CM to take this incident seriously,” said Gehlot.

The statement has left Haryana in uproar, as a senior minister accused Gehlot of covering up their shortcomings and putting the blame on Haryana’s BJP government to befool people.

"Their police failed to register an FIR for hours. They did not act for 24 hours even after the complaint. They have failed to make any headway in investigation. The people are up against the local government and they blame us. How can Haryana arrest them when the case is with the Rajasthan Police? We have been aiding in all investigations," he said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation against Nuh’s CIA team had hit a roadblock as the police were yet to get permission to speak to arrested accused Rinku Saini. A senior official revealed that the Bharatpur police was claiming to be busy with law and order, thus they had not been given an audience with Saini.

Gehlot, meanwhile, also announced additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of Nasir and Junaid.

