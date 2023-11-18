Haryana Day celebrations at trade fair

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

During the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, Haryana Day will be celebrated on November 19. Power and Jail Minister Ranjit Singh will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Chief Administrator of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, G Anupama said Haryana Day would be celebrated on November 19, wherein a presentation of Haryanvi art and dance would be given by artistes in the amphitheatre located on the India International Trade Fair premises.