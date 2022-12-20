In dense fog, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala escapes unhurt in road accident

Hisar, December 20
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s car met with an accident near Agroha on Hisar-Sirsa Highway late on Monday. He was travelling from Hisar to Sirsa.
A pilot vehicle in the cavalcade of Chautala collided with another vehicle due to dense fog near Agroha village. A security personnel with the deputy CM was injured in the incident, while the deputy CM escaped unharmed.
The collision happened when the police vehicle applied sudden brakes and the cars following in the convoy could not see it due to dense fog.
