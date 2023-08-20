Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala announces new industrial township for Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 20

In a major boost to Industrial ecosystem of Faridabad, Haryana Government will soon establish industrial township at Mothuka village, Tigaon assembly constituency.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala who said that this initiative would lead to the establishment of new industries and generate employment opportunities for thousands of individuals in the Faridabad-Palwal region.

Addressing a public gathering at Mohana village Dushyant Chautala said the state government is devoted to public welfare and envisions transformative development.

He contrasted this approach with the previous Congress administration, which he claimed had neglected the interests of the people. “The former Congress government had exploited the farmers instead of working for their well-being. During that, 73,000 acres of farmers’ land were sold to private builders at low prices. In contrast, the present government ensures farmers’ interests by facilitating efficient mandi systems and a new technical procurement process. Payments for crops and compensation are directly transferred into farmers’ accounts in a timely manner,” he said.

He said compensation for crop damage due to floods will be disbursed to affected farmers before September 15. Additionally, a new policy has been finalised for flood-affected farmers, entitling them to one-third of the sand brought by the Yamuna River during floods, while the government will retain two-third. This constructive and mutual approach stands in stark contrast to the derisive compensation practices witnessed during the Congress era, wherein farmers were issued paltry checks of Rs 2 or Rs 5, he said.

Dushyant Chautala emphasised the government’s commitment to enhance the state’s road network. He said the government is actively pursuing enhanced connectivity between the Faridabad-Palwal region and Uttar Pradesh through three strategic locations, including the integration of the Jewar airport project.

Chautala emphasised that the state government has undertaken significant initiatives, including establishing the Maruti plant in Kharkhoda, establishing a large-scale mobile battery production unit in Mewat, constructing a seven-story Flipkart warehouse in Manesar, and the establishment of the country’s first electric bus factory in Faridabad. This visionary approach is anticipated to create employment opportunities for countless youths, facilitated by the 75 per cent employment quota.

#Dushyant Chautala #Faridabad #Gurugram