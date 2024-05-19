Haryana Deputy Commissioners authorised to close school amid heat wave

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

With temperatures rising above 40°C, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana Administration has authorised all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of various districts in the state to close schools (Government and private) on any particular day/days in view of the heat wave.

This power will remain with the DCs till May 31, 2024.

