Haryana Deputy Commissioners authorised to close school amid heat wave

Chandigarh, May 19
With temperatures rising above 40°C, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana Administration has authorised all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of various districts in the state to close schools (Government and private) on any particular day/days in view of the heat wave.
This power will remain with the DCs till May 31, 2024.
