Haryana Diary

Ambala: The Ghibli trend is catching up with politicians as well. Leaders are trying to take advantage of the AI-generated Ghibli art. Making the full use of the AI art form and social media networks, a number of political leaders are generating their Ghibli art pictures with prominent and influential leaders. Former Minister of State Subhash Sudha recently shared his Ghibli-style picture on social media. Former Minister of State Aseem Goel also shared his Ghibli-style picture with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with the caption reading 'catching the trend'.

Clamour for Bharat Ratna

Faridabad: Struggling to get its due recognition in Haryana's history, Faridabad is now batting for Bharat Ratna for Raja Nahar Singh, who was the ruler of Ballabgarh and actively participated in the 1857 freedom struggle. The locals and leaders have long been demanding recognition for his contribution. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar recently announced that a proposal to award Bharat Ratna to the late ruler was being sent to the Union Government.

Social bodies at odds

Panipat: There is a sort of competition going on among religious and social organisations in Panipat. In order to get publicity, these bodies are organising parallel programmes instead of joining hands. Recently, three programmes related to ‘Sawan Jot’ were held; earlier, there used to be a single event. Similarly, earlier only a single Chulkana dham would be organised, now two to three yatras are being conducted by separate societies. Similarly, two ‘Hanuman Janmotsav Shobha Yatra’ programmes were conducted in the city.

BJP reaches out to Muslims

Karnal: With Parliament clearing the Waqf Amendment Bill, the BJP is highlighting the benefits of the Bill. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently met members of the Muslim community in Karnal and emphasized how the changes would bring greater transparency and reduce land-related disputes. He pointed out that earlier, decisions taken by the Waqf Board could not be legally challenged, often leading to grievances and confusion. Under the amended Bill, people have the right to appeal Waqf board's decisions in court.

