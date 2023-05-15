 Haryana Diary: Faridabad MC pulled up for poor work : The Tribune India

Haryana Diary: Faridabad MC pulled up for poor work

The MC authorities were left embarrassed when the Commissioner and secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, pulled them on the issue of the quality of work at a meeting held here recently. - File photo



Faridabad: The MC authorities were left embarrassed when the Commissioner and secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, pulled them on the issue of the quality of work at a meeting held here recently. Upset over the increase in complaints, Commissioner Vikas Gupta said the quality of work was poor and the officials should tell their children and the next generation that the work had been done under their supervision. He said while officials like the JE, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineer should give in writing that they could not do better than this, officials would face music for poor quality of work.

K’taka results enthuse Opposition

Rohtak: The Opposition parties of the state are elated over the election results in Punjab as well as Karnataka. While Congressmen celebrated their party’s victory in Karnataka, AAP members distributed sweets following BJP’s defeat in Karnataka and their party wresting the Jalandhar seat from the Congress. Terming the Karnataka verdict as people’s mandate against suppressive policies, Opposition leaders claimed that it will pave the way for a better political pitch for them in the next General Election, especially in Haryana. The tussle between the Congress and the AAP revived after an AAP leader remarked that Rohtak might not remain a Congress citadel in the near future.

Celebration plans go awry

Gurugram: The defeat of the BJP in Karnataka and the Jalandhar bypoll ruined the BJP’s mega plans to celebrate at the party head office at Gurukamal in Gurugram. Sources claim that the party was confident of winning and a grand celebration was planned. Orders had been sent for sweets, dhols etc. A large number of party workers and office-bearers were expected to gather for the celebration. However, the plans were cancelled after the results trickled in.

Jumping ship, again

Kurukshetra: Days after joining the JJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Nisha Garg, who had won the post of Ismailabad municipal committee chairperson on the ticket of the AAP last year, has joined the BJP in the presence of minister Sandeep Singh. Nisha and her husband had joined the AAP just before the civic body elections. Her husband was associated with the BJP in the past. Switching parties in such a short span has become the talk of the town. She was the lone chairperson of the AAP in the state. An AAP leader said they came before the elections and returned after winning to fulfil their own interests.

Finally, Khattar, Vij share dais

Yamunanagar: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home and Health Minister Anil Vij shared the stage after a long time in the district. Seen as rivals and having differences on certain issues, both leaders appeared to be amicable. The Health Minister even lauded the CM in his address. This gesture between the two left many wondering about the developments that could have made them share the dais and treat each other in such a cordial manner.

Khaps get restive

Rohtak: Khap panchayats seem to be in a decisive mood as WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not been arrested, despite their two-week ultimatum to the Centre in this regard. Anticipating the apathy of the Central government towards their demand, khap leaders have now started saying that the sarv khap panchayat scheduled at Meham for May 21 will not issue any warning to the government, but will pronounce a decisive action plan and execute it efficiently. Khap panchayats from Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh had recently announced that they would carry forward the wrestlers’ agitation and sought the arrest of the WFI chief.

Contributed by Sunit Dhawan, Sumedha Sharma, Nitish Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Bijendra Ahlawat

Cities

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end