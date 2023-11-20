Haryana Diary: All eyes on Rajasthan’s Tijara Assembly seat

Rohtak: Tijara Assembly seat in Alwar district of Rajasthan has become a hot seat, especially for people of the Rohtak region. They are not only keeping a close eye on the political developments in Tijara, but some of them are canvassing there too. Actually, the BJP MP Baba Balak Nath in Alwar, who is also Mahant of Baba Mastnath Matth, Rohtak, is trying his luck on the party ticket from there. The matth has a large number of followers in the Rohtak region.

MC meetings turn battleground

Ambala: The House meetings of the Ambala Municipal Corporation continue to be a battleground of the BJP’s elected and nominated members and officials of the civic body. A recent meeting ended without discussing any agenda. Deputy mayor, who belongs to the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, termed it to be the worst meeting. The deputy mayor said disturbance was being created in meetings in a pre-planned manner. “It seems some House members don’t want any development in the city,” he said.

Jansamvad Campaign or PR drive

Faridabad: During the ongoing Jansamvad programme, meetings are held to redress public grievances in various Assembly segments. According to some political analysts, the drive also points towards certain other political interests. “Though the MLAs or ministers should hold grievances redressal meetings in their own respective constituencies, it is surprising that they hold such congregations in segments of other leaders resulting in embarrassment to them,” remarked a political activist. He described Jansamvad meetings as only a PR drive aimed at canvassing for the next elections.

Capt Abhimanyu’s statement surprises many

Hisar: Former Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu’s comment that he would strive to end the political exile and work to restore the political glory of Hisar in Haryana and national politics has surprised many in the political circles. At present, there are three ministers and the Deputy Speaker in the Assembly, who belong to Hisar district. Moreover, the Power Minister regularly visits Hisar on the fifth of every month and holds bijli panchayat. “Though there is a lopsided representation in Haryana Assembly from Hisar district, Capt Abhimanyu’s statement might have a deeper significance,” said a political activist.

BJP gets into poll mode

Panipat: The BJP has entered the full poll mode. The party is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters for the upcoming Parliamentary polls during a political rally or any religious programme. In Panipat, Chhath Puja celebrations were held during which photos of three leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhojpuri singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, were displayed at the programme venue and on main roads. The public says Manoj Tiwari came here to canvass for votes from people belonging to Purvanchal region.

