Haryana Diary: Anil Vij not 'happy' with police image

Faridabad: The unscheduled visit of state Home Minister Anil Vij to Faridabad on Saturday not only left the Police Department surprised, but the police also got a dose on the importance of improving their image. “The image of the officials should make the residents salute them when they go out or face the public,” he remarked while talking to senior police officials at a brief meeting at the district police headquarters. He said besides the need for improvement of the image and credibility of cops, he asked the officials concerned to work hard to curb drug peddling in the area.

‘Factionalism’ in AAP

Rohtak: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may not have been able to build a considerable mass base in Haryana, but factionalism and infighting already seem to have afflicted the party’s state unit. AAP state in-charge Sushil Gupta held a road show, public meeting and press conference at Rohtak on Sunday, but the party’s state spokesman Loveleen Tuteja alias Lovely did not inform or invite the newsmen for any of the events. Lovely said the events had been organised by the party’s district president and some local leaders in their personal capacity. On the other hand, the organisers maintained that they had mailed the invitations to the press correspondents, but there was some communication gap as they did not have the phone numbers of all correspondents.

Card row in BJP at Panipat

Panipat: All is not well in the ruling party in Panipat. The ruling party is in the limelight for invitation cards of two separate programmes on Sunday. The programme of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled in Panipat to inaugurate the newly constructed sugar mill at Dahar village on Sunday evening. The invitation card has been distributed on which names of Co-operative Minister Banwari Lal, MP Sanjay Bhatia, MLA Ramkaran and MLA Rural Mahipal Dhanda were mentioned as Dahar village is in Panipat rural constituency but name of Panipat Urban MLA Pramod Vij was missing. Another invitation card was distributed to invite the people for the district-level ‘Nirmal Sarovar’ programme in which the name of only MLA Pramod Vij was mentioned as the programme is being held in the urban constituency but the name of Mayor Avneet Kaur was missing from both cards. Political sources said that all is not well in the ruling party.

Contributed by: Bijendra Ahlawat, Sunit Dhawan, Mukesh Tandon

#anil vij #haryana police