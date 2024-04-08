 Haryana Diary: Audio clip doing rounds on social media : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Haryana Diary: Audio clip doing rounds on social media

Haryana Diary: Audio clip doing rounds on social media

Haryana Diary: Audio clip doing rounds on social media


Hisar: An audio recording, purportedly of former Union Minister Birender Singh’s interaction with a party worker, has gone viral on social media. Their discussion regarding his son Brijendra Singh contesting the Lok Sabha poll has become the talk of the town. In the recording, on being asked whether Brijendra should contest from Hisar or Sonepat, Birender said Hisar was a safer option as “Hooda” could play spoilsport in Sonepat “as the Congress has five MLAs in the segment”. Birender’s supporters said it was an old audio clip.

Local leaders rely on ‘Modi magic’

Faridabad: The election campaign of the BJP seems to largely depend on the ‘Modi magic’, as is evident in almost all public and corner meetings of the party held in the recent past in Faridabad. “The party leaders do not fail to laud the achievements of the Modi government, and the campaign seems to be banking heavily on the Modi wave. It is claimed to be the factor providing main political boost to party leaders in the campaign,” said a political analyst. The local leaders depend heavily on Modi, as was evident at a recent rally in which his name and achievements of the last 10 years were chanted.

Voters question BJP’s nominee

Rohtak: The Lok Sabha elections have given the electors a chance to directly question their outgoing MPs during canvassing. The BJP candidate from Rohtak and outgoing MP, Arvind Sharma, was taken by surprise during a public contact programme in the Kosli Assembly segment when a couple of electors asked him why he was not seen in the last five years. His supporters somehow managed to pacify the infuriated people. Notably Kosli, dominated by Ahirs, played a key role in Sharma’s victory in 2019 as he got a massive lead of 74,980 over Congress’s Deepender Hooda in the segment.

Better late than never

Yamunanagar: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed two rallies in Yamunanagar district last week. The first was organised by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora in Yamunanagar’s Dashera Ground; the second, organised by Jagadhri MLA and Haryana Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, was held in Chhachhrauli town. CM Saini’s arrival at the Yamunanagar rally was almost cancelled as he attended PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Uttar Pradesh the same day. When he reached Yamunanagar after attending the PM’s rally, the disappointment of party leaders and workers turned into happiness — even though he was late.

Appeal for personal contact

Kurukshetra: Aiming to strengthen its base, AAP state chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Gupta has appealed to public to help him establish personal contact with voters in all nine Assembly constituencies under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. In a letter, the candidate listed villages and wards falling under all nine Assembly constituencies of the Kurukshetra segment, and also enclosed a pro-forma requesting people to share the contact details of their acquaintances so that personal contact could be established with them.

Hostility to BJP, JJP cheers Opposition

Rohtak: The hostility shown by residents of different constituencies towards BJP candidates and JJP leaders has left both parties worried. However, these developments have brought cheer to the opposition parties, especially the Congress. “Till few months ago, people used to tell me that our party could win one or two seats at the most. However, the number of seats having the probability of our victory is increasing day by day,” said an elated Congress leader during a recent interaction with mediapersons.

Contributed by Deepender Deswal, Bijendra Ahlawat, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Nitish Sharma and Sunit Dhawan

#Hisar #Lok Sabha #Social Media


