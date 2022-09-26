Haryana Diary: Bharat Bhushan Batra, Manish Grover in war of words, again

Rohtak: The flood-like situation in Rohtak city due to the incessant rain in the last two days has again triggered a verbal duel between Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and former minister Manish Grover. Batra blamed the district administration and the state government for waterlogging and said he would seek a reply from the Chief Minister. Hitting back, Grover said the then Hooda government had failed to resolve the waterlogging issue but the BJP government had resolved it to a large extent. He said the rain water did not accumulate for more than some hours in the low-lying Chhotu Ram Chowk now.

Rain comes to rescue of officers

Yamunanagar: The rain has come as a boon for officers of the administration, mainly the Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department. A number of roads are in poor condition in the district. People protest time and again, demanding the repair of damaged roads. Every time, officers assure them that the work would be started, but to no avail. These days, residents say rain has come as a boon for these officers as now they will have an excuse that they cannot start the work in this season.

12 commissioners in 44 months

Panipat: The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has created a record of frequent transfers of the commissioner. Even councillors have started saying that due to the frequent transfers of commissioners, development works have come to a standstill in the city. On an average, a commissioner stays for only four months in Panipat. A councillor even raised this issue during the recent General House meeting. The councillor said they had seen 12 commissioners in 44 months. He said whenever a new commissioner comes and works begin to pick up pace, he gets transferred and works stop again.

Cops assume civic role

Faridabad: The heavy downpour which left a number of city roads waterlogged and battered, also exposed the chinks in the system of maintenance by the civic amenities. While the Municipal Corporation was expected to address the damage, it was the Police Department that appeared to be on its toes to tackle the problem of potholes. The police not only attended distress calls, but also got potholes filled up on a temporary basis to check accidents and mishaps. Under such a scenario, residents have questioned the role of civic agencies like the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, HSVP and Faridabad Smart City Limited, headed by senior IAS officers. The work of filling up road potholes will be taken up soon,’’ claimed a senior civic body official.