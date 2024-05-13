Haryana Diary: BJP, Congress leaders share lighthearted moments

Ambala: While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Ambala Cantonment, the BJP and Congress leaders shared some lighthearted moments. On Thursday, while former home minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij was sitting outside the party office in Ambala Cantonment after canvassing, Congress leaders Varun Chaudhry, Chitra Sarwara and some others, who were also campaigning in Ambala Cantonment, met Vij and shared some light moments. Varun took blessings from the senior BJP leader before going ahead with the next programme. The pictures and videos of the meeting between the leaders of the two parties were widely shared on social media platforms.

LS election litmus test for nominees

Rohtak: BJP legislators from segments in those parliamentary constituencies where a close fight is being witnessed in the Lok Sabha polls are finding themselves in a tight spot as the party leadership has decided to consider their performance in the LS elections when the time comes to allot tickets for the Assembly polls. Interestingly, the MLAs were made aware of this during the recent visit of BJP national president JP Nadda to Panchkula.

‘Haridwar babas’ take centre stage

Sonepat: The fourth round of voting for the General Election has been completed. The electioneering in Sonepat has become interesting for Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari as a large number of religious figures from Haridwar came to Sonepat to woo the voters in support of Brahamchari. These holy men have become a ‘hot topic’ among the voters of Sonepat. The BJP had been hoping that the Ram Temple would give it a fillip in the elections, but city residents are saying that the ‘Babas from Haridwar’ have snatched the Ram Temple issue from the BJP.

Placating displeased leaders a tough task

Faridabad: Candidates of various political parties are faced with the challenge of placating the leaders and workers of their own parties while maintaining the campaign momentum. The problem of dissidence within the party has been a common factor across the parties, and it threatens to split the votes in the polls. Both the candidates and workers of the leading parties have been approaching senior leaders to play an active role in campaigning. The visit of a former CM to the house of a former MLA of the ruling party is a recent example, said a political analyst. He claimed that all efforts are being made to rope in dissatisfied leaders as this factor may affect the voting percentage and impact the final result.

Election without emotion

Rohtak: The leaders and candidates of different political parties are worried by the lack of excitement among the voters. While political leaders and workers are slogging in the sweltering heat, residents are not showing much enthusiasm for the polls. Political observers maintain that owing to increased awareness, the majority of voters have turned disinterested towards the BJP as well as the Opposition parties. “It’s an election without any emotion,” remarked an analyst.

CM seeks Bishnoi’s support for Ranjit

Hisar: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi will meet again at the residence of Bishnoi’s confidant Randhir Panihar on May 14 in Hisar. Saini had visited Bishnoi at his Delhi residence recently to persuade him to join the poll campaign. Kuldeep Bishnoi had also held meetings with party workers in Adampur, urging them to vote for BJP candidate Ranjit Singh and spend more time in the constituency.

