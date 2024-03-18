Haryana Diary: BJP may be hurt by Vij’s resentment

Ambala: As the BJP leadership has not yet managed to placate former state Home Minister Anil Vij, who has been upset over the changes in the government, local party leaders believe that the situation is sending out a wrong message to the electorate, especially as the election dates have been announced. The rift in the ruling party has become the talk of the town. A BJP leader said the party should have taken Vij into confidence before making significant changes at the top. Resentment among the BJP workers in Ambala Cantonment is not good for the party, he added.

Replacing CM a tactical move

Karnal: As the state awaits the Lok Sabha elections, the recent political developments, including the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Chief Minister and later as an MLA, along with the subsequent allocation of the Karnal Lok Sabha ticket to him, have surprised even seasoned political analysts. Some of them view Khattar’s replacement by Saini as a tactical move to retain the GT Road Belt as the power centre.

All eyes on Congress candidate

Panipat: With the announcement of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, speculation is rife over who the Congress candidate would be. The city residents feel that the BJP has killed two birds with one stone: one, it has changed the candidate as the conditions were not favourable for the sitting MP; and two, the ruling party has posed a big challenge to the Congress by fielding the former CM. The issue is being hotly discussed on social media, and there is consensus that the Congress must field a stalwart to wrest the seat from the BJP.

Non-inclusion of Yadav sparks debate

Mahendragarh: The non-inclusion of Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav, a loyalist of Union Minister Rao Inderjit, in the state Cabinet has kept the people guessing about the reason behind it. Some political analysts believe that the anti-Rao camp in Ahirwal might be the reason behind it, while others claim that Yadav’s name was, in fact, on the list of those who were to be inducted into the Cabinet in the first expansion on Saturday — but he didn’t land a ministership in the end. “Now that it has appointed Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister and retained Kanwar Pal Gujjar a Cabinet minister, the BJP cannot ignore Ahirs, for Ahir is a very prominent caste among the OBCs. For this reason, Yadav has to be included in the Cabinet in its effort to woo the OBCs with the changing of the guard in the state,” opines a political analyst. Yadav was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in Khatter’s Cabinet.

Farmers happy with LS poll schedule

Yamunanagar: The Lok Sabha poll has been announced and the state will vote in the sixth phase. The state’s farmers are happy with the poll schedule as they will be able to participate in the election campaign and polling process after harvesting the wheat crop. Votes would be cast in the state on May 25, and an agriculturist said most farmers would have harvested their wheat crop by the first week of that month. He said they would have free time in May and would be able to participate in the campaign without any loss to their crop.

Tussle over laying of foundation stone

Faridabad: A tussle has broken out between an Opposition MLA and a senior leader of the ruling party over the laying of the foundation stone of certain development projects in a local Assembly segment. Alleging encroachment on his right of laying the foundation stone of the projects in his constituency, the Opposition MLA said not only did the ruling party delay the release of funds for these projects, it also wanted to take the credit by getting its leaders to lay the stones for these. He also alleged discrimination against the constituency, stating that only half the approved amount had been released.

(Contributed by: Nitish Sharma, Parveen Arora, Mukesh Tandon, Ravinder Saini, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Bijendra Ahlawat)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Anil Vij #BJP