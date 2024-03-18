 Haryana Diary: BJP may be hurt by Vij’s resentment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana Diary: BJP may be hurt by Vij’s resentment

Haryana Diary: BJP may be hurt by Vij’s resentment

Haryana Diary: BJP may be hurt by Vij’s resentment

Anil Vij. File photo



Ambala: As the BJP leadership has not yet managed to placate former state Home Minister Anil Vij, who has been upset over the changes in the government, local party leaders believe that the situation is sending out a wrong message to the electorate, especially as the election dates have been announced. The rift in the ruling party has become the talk of the town. A BJP leader said the party should have taken Vij into confidence before making significant changes at the top. Resentment among the BJP workers in Ambala Cantonment is not good for the party, he added.

Replacing CM a tactical move

Karnal: As the state awaits the Lok Sabha elections, the recent political developments, including the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Chief Minister and later as an MLA, along with the subsequent allocation of the Karnal Lok Sabha ticket to him, have surprised even seasoned political analysts. Some of them view Khattar’s replacement by Saini as a tactical move to retain the GT Road Belt as the power centre.

All eyes on Congress candidate

Panipat: With the announcement of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, speculation is rife over who the Congress candidate would be. The city residents feel that the BJP has killed two birds with one stone: one, it has changed the candidate as the conditions were not favourable for the sitting MP; and two, the ruling party has posed a big challenge to the Congress by fielding the former CM. The issue is being hotly discussed on social media, and there is consensus that the Congress must field a stalwart to wrest the seat from the BJP.

Non-inclusion of Yadav sparks debate

Mahendragarh: The non-inclusion of Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav, a loyalist of Union Minister Rao Inderjit, in the state Cabinet has kept the people guessing about the reason behind it. Some political analysts believe that the anti-Rao camp in Ahirwal might be the reason behind it, while others claim that Yadav’s name was, in fact, on the list of those who were to be inducted into the Cabinet in the first expansion on Saturday — but he didn’t land a ministership in the end. “Now that it has appointed Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister and retained Kanwar Pal Gujjar a Cabinet minister, the BJP cannot ignore Ahirs, for Ahir is a very prominent caste among the OBCs. For this reason, Yadav has to be included in the Cabinet in its effort to woo the OBCs with the changing of the guard in the state,” opines a political analyst. Yadav was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in Khatter’s Cabinet.

Farmers happy with LS poll schedule

Yamunanagar: The Lok Sabha poll has been announced and the state will vote in the sixth phase. The state’s farmers are happy with the poll schedule as they will be able to participate in the election campaign and polling process after harvesting the wheat crop. Votes would be cast in the state on May 25, and an agriculturist said most farmers would have harvested their wheat crop by the first week of that month. He said they would have free time in May and would be able to participate in the campaign without any loss to their crop.

Tussle over laying of foundation stone

Faridabad: A tussle has broken out between an Opposition MLA and a senior leader of the ruling party over the laying of the foundation stone of certain development projects in a local Assembly segment. Alleging encroachment on his right of laying the foundation stone of the projects in his constituency, the Opposition MLA said not only did the ruling party delay the release of funds for these projects, it also wanted to take the credit by getting its leaders to lay the stones for these. He also alleged discrimination against the constituency, stating that only half the approved amount had been released.

(Contributed by: Nitish Sharma, Parveen Arora, Mukesh Tandon, Ravinder Saini, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Bijendra Ahlawat)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Anil Vij #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

3
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

4
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

5
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

6
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

7
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

8
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

9
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

10
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed