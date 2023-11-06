Haryana Diary: BJP MLA Yadav eyeing ticket for LS polls?

MAHENDRAGARH: Abhe Singh Yadav, BJP MLA from Nangal Choudhary, claims that his ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’ — scheduled to be held on December 10 in Dongra Ahir village — aims at propagating the state government’s achievements and development works carried out in the past nine years. However, it is being speculated that through this rally, he wants to project himself as a claimant to the BJP ticket from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Since Dongra Ahir village is a part of the Ateli assembly segment, hosting rallies in areas other than his constituency also lends credence to such speculations. The MLA is leaving no stone unturned to make the rally successful.

Congress leader dares BJP for debate

AMBALA: Accusing the BJP leaders of using the terms ‘Hindu’, ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Sanatan Dharma’ for vote bank politics, Congress leader and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma has dared the saffron party leaders for a public debate. The Congress leader believes the BJP leaders don’t even know the difference between the terms, Hindu and Hindutva, and were only using these to gain votes, besides dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion.

Shah showers praise on Khattar govt

KARNAL: During the state-level ‘Antodaya Mahasammelan’ here on November 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his dedicated service to the public over the past nine years. The appreciation not only highlights the party’s satisfaction with the performance of the Khattar-led government in the state, but also indicates the BJP’s intention to project Khattar as the face for the next elections as well. It can also be a strategy to counter the opposition parties, especially the Congress. Shah highlighted the achievements and initiatives of the state government in sectors such as education, health, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure, and compared them with the previous Hooda-led governments.

Row over Brahmins’ support to ex-CM

YAMUNANAGAR: A controversy has erupted after some Brahmin organisations announced to extend support to a former Chief Minister claiming that the Brahmin community in the entire state were in favour of him. Countering their claim, other Brahmin organisations condemned their claim while some issued statements in the media criticising them of claiming to take decisions on their own. They said the people of the community were free to support any political party. They added that no person or organisation had the right to name an entire community for their political pursuits.

Former minister expresses regret

HISAR: Former Education Minister and senior BJP leader Ram Bilas Sharma, who got engaged in a heated debate with the mediapersons during a press conference around a month ago over the question over the Israel-Palestine issue in Hisar, expressed his regret after meeting the journalist concerned at his home this week. The mediapersons were irked following the verbal volley by the BJP leader, after which the issue was taken up with him in Hisar. District BJP president Capt Bhupender, however, played the role of peacenik after which the matter was resolved.

CM leaves mayor red-faced

Rohtak: Rohtak mayor Manmohan Goel suffered embarrassment during the installation ceremony of Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini, held at the party’s state headquarters here recently. Goel was publicly snubbed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the stage more than once during the ceremony. Video clips of the incident went viral on social media, triggering critical reactions from the Opposition leaders.

